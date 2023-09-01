Table Linen Market Poised to Grow Beyond US$ 18.2 Billion by 2031- Transparency Market Research Inc.

The number of restaurants and hotels is expected to increase, and the e-commerce industry is expected to grow, which will help the worldwide table linen market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for table linen was estimated to have acquired US$ 11.8 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 18.2 billion.



The global expansion of restaurants and hotels is a major driver of the table linen market share. There is a rising need for table linen due to the rise of fast-food restaurants and restaurant chains throughout the world. Customers benefit from the aesthetic and sanitary qualities of table linen. Plastic tablecloths are a perfect option for eateries, cafés, nurseries, and care facilities due to their ease of maintenance.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 11.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 18.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Product, Material, End-use, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America Companies Covered Airwill Home Collections Pvt. Ltd,Around the Table,CRAFTOLA INTERNATIONAL,ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd,IKEA North America Services, LLC,Premier Table Linens,Prestige Linens,Siulas AB,StarTex Linen Company,Venus Group

Key Findings of the Market Report

Customers are very concerned about sustainable and eco-friendly items.

In the coming years, the value of the table linen market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the use of sustainable and environmentally friendly table linen options in both residential and commercial settings.

Key businesses are concentrating on creating more environmentally friendly and long-lasting tablecloths utilizing bamboo as well as organic cotton.



Market Trends for Table Linen

The e-commerce industry has grown quickly as smartphone usage has increased around the globe in recent years. E-commerce websites, like Etsy, Amazon, Inc., Lowe's, as well as Flipkart, allow consumers access to a wide selection of items, including as table linen, which has quickly boosted their popularity. In contrast to traditional businesses, where customers have fewer options, customers have more choices on e-commerce websites.

Products made of table linen are becoming more than just a need in contemporary households all around the world. Manufacturers are always experimenting with new table linen designs and materials as well as creating items that are reasonably priced to draw in more consumers. In the next years, it is projected that this will have a favorable impact on the market statistics for table linens.

Global Table Linen Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Table Linen market in different regions. They are:

The growth in the number of houses, eateries, and hotel chains throughout the area is responsible for a significant industry share in Asia Pacific, both in terms of volume and value. Emerging economies like China and India will continue to be important markets in the area due to the significant availability of raw resources and trained labor in these nations.

The North America table linen market is anticipated to grow owing to rising living standards, increasing disposable income, and a focus on sanitation.

Global Table Linen Market: Key Players

The majority of firms invest a lot of money on thorough research and development initiatives, mostly to create cutting-edge items. The main methods used by manufacturers in the sector are product portfolio expansion as well as mergers and acquisitions. Top companies are also keeping up with the most recent industry trends for table linens.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global table linen market:

Airwill Home Collections Pvt. Ltd

Around the Table

CRAFTOLA INTERNATIONAL

ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd

IKEA North America Services, LLC

Premier Table Linens

Prestige Linens

Siulas AB

StarTex Linen Company

Venus Group

Developments by the key players in the global market for table linen are:

Market Player Year Key Developments The Yellow Dwelling 2023 With the opening of a new location in Chennai, the company increased its retail presence in India.

The business offers shipping internationally and has a website.

It provides a large selection of well-chosen and ethically made goods, such as hand-woven baskets, bed linen, curtains, cushions, throw rugs, and tablecloths. IKEA 2022 IKEA India inaugurated a new location in Mumbai, India.

This is IKEA's third location in Mumbai, which demonstrates the company's dedication to the country and increases access to the brand for more consumers.

IKEA R CITY provides clients with a selection of 7000+ well-designed, reasonably priced, environmentally friendly, and practical items, opening them substantial market potential for table linens. IKEA Systems B.V. 2021 The company introduced their GOKVÄLLÅ collection.

The Ottoman mosaics from Istanbul's Blue Mosque served as its inspiration.

Tableware and fabrics with neutral tones and dazzling accents are part of the decorative range.

Global Table Linen Market Segmentation

Product

Table Runners

Table Napkins

Table Mats

Table Skirting

Others (Table Cover, Table Cloth, Etc.)



Material

Polyester

Cotton

Silk

Wool

Others (Plastic, Fabric, Etc.)



End-use

Residential

Commercial

Hotels/Resorts

Corporate Offices

Shops

Schools & Colleges

Others (Hospitals etc.)



Price

Low

Medium

High



Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites



Offline



Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

