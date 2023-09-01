Newly released book "Wasps" explores clandestine cultural flaws of 1920s Jamaica through fiction
History of 1920s Jamaica portrayed through fiction.
In a world where literature is becoming distant and formal education on its way to being obsolete, I would like your support in spreading and purchasing my first book that I wrote with my mom.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- https://a.co/d/52TFjZp
— E B Whittingham
This book is based on an era after slavery was abolished in Jamaica. There were people of
different nationalities who started new lives. Some were coming to terms with the loss of slaves
and maids, some coming to terms with a modern world, some coming to terms with science
and technology; the true slaves were now extinct.
A full African could not be found; a new generation was formed. Negroide blood was its solvent but Jamaica was still under the rule of the British. Many Jamaicans believed then the national motto, ‘Out of many , one people.’
But were we one? Are we?
The stories told are entirely fictitious, but the era is real. The stories portray cultural examples
of the remnants of post-colonialism and how Jamaican culture is morphed.
Jamaica in the 1920s was a hotbed of cultural activity. The island was a melting pot of African, European, and Caribbean influences. But beneath the surface, there was a dark side to Jamaican culture.
There was a thriving underground economy in Jamaica in the 1920s. This was due in part to the fact that the island was a British colony. Jamaica was a major source of sugar, coffee, and other tropical commodities. But it was also a hub for smuggling and piracy.
Jamaica was also home to a number of secret societies. These societies were often involved in illegal activities such as gambling, prostitution, and drug trafficking.
The cultural flaws of Jamaica in the 1920s were largely hidden from the outside world. But they were an open secret among the island's residents.
Edroy Whittingham
Wasps
waspsjm@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram