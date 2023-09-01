Submit Release
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development appoints new Director for the Caucasus

As of today, the post of Regional Head for the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will be taken by Alkis Vryenios Drakinos. 

He will lead the Bank’s operations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and will be based in Tbilisi.

Drakinos will be working closely with government authorities and market stakeholders to further develop the three economies, supporting private sector and key infrastructure development through investment, policy dialogue for reform, and small business finance and advisory services. 

“I am delighted to return to the Caucasus and look forward to taking on this exciting mandate, building on my previous experience of the region and track record with the EBRD,” said Drakinos. “Supporting the Caucasus is a central priority for the Bank. The region has great potential for further development and integration into the global economy, and I am keen to start working with the local EBRD teams to make a tangible contribution to the success of these economies.” 

A Greek national, he first joined the Bank in 1993, becoming Head of Office for Armenia in 1998. In 2017, he was appointed head of the EBRD’s office in Uzbekistan. 

