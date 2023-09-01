Global Virtual Reality In Education Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the virtual reality in education market size is predicted to reach $46.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 40.2%.
The growth in the virtual reality in education market is due to the increasing internet penetration. North America region is expected to hold the largest virtual reality in education market share. Major players in the virtual reality in education market include Google, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Technologies LLC, IBM Corporation, HTC Corporation, Unimersiv, Samsung, Lenovo Group Limited.
Virtual Reality In Education Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Solutions and Software
• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises
• By Application: Residential, Academic And Training Institutions, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global virtual reality in education market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Virtual reality (VR) is an artificial environment created with software that is presented to the user so that the user stops believing and accepts it as a real environment.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
