Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market size is predicted to reach $4.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The growth in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market is due to the rise in the pet population. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market share. Major players in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market include PetCure Oncology, Elekta AB, Accuray, Varian Medical Systems, C. R. Bard Inc., Nanovi Radiotherapy A/S, and Ion Beam Applications SA.

Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Segments

• By Product: Microsurgical Instrumentation, Optical or Viewing Instruments, Other Products

• By Modality: Gamma Knife, Linear Accelerator, Particle Beam Radiation Therapy, Cyber Knife

• By Application: Canine, Feline, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Other End Users

• By Geography: The global veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system refers to a form of external radiation therapy that positions the patient precisely while administering a single, high dosage of radiation to a tumour.

