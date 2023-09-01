Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,723 in the last 365 days.

National 529 Sweepstakes for College Savings Month Announced

Washington, DC, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College Savings Plans Network (CSPN) is excited to announce “What Can a 529 Do For You?” national sweepstakes during the month of September, giving away almost $5,000. 

“College Savings Month is the perfect time to encourage families to begin saving and to build awareness of 529 savings plans. I hope that individuals and families take advantage of this opportunity to not only spark but continue conversations surrounding how to pay for college,” said Rachel Biar, Chair of CSPN and Assistant State Treasurer of Nebraska. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate how a 529 plan can and will help families prepare for the future than by awarding beneficiaries with college savings contributions.”

Participants will have a chance to answer the question “What Can a 529 Do For You” or “What has a 529 Done for You” and nine winners will be randomly selected from the submitted entries. Those winners will each receive $529 contributions into a new or existing 529 account in any plan across the country. More information can be found here: www.collegesavings.org/sweepstakes.

A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged investment plan designed to help families to save for a beneficiary’s (typically one’s child or grandchild) future education expenses. While commonly referred to as 529 plans, they are formally known as “Qualified Tuition Programs,” as defined in Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, and are administered by state agencies and organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.collegesavings.org

Savings in a 529 plan grow free from federal income tax, and withdrawals remain tax-free when used for qualified expenses. Additionally, many states mirror the federal 529 plan tax advantages by offering state tax-deferred growth and tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses.

Do not miss out on this opportunity to invest in education expenses by telling us what a 529 can do for you. Enter here: www.collegesavings.org/sweepstakes by October 1st, 2023. 

For more information about the College Savings Plans Network, visit collegesavings.org


Catherine Seat
College Savings Plans Network
catherine@statetreasurers.org

You just read:

National 529 Sweepstakes for College Savings Month Announced

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more