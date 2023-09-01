Molecular Breeding Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Industry, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Molecular Breeding Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Molecular Breeding Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the molecular breeding market size is predicted to reach $6.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The growth in the molecular breeding market analysis is due to increased cultivation of industrial and high-value crops. North America region is expected to hold the largest molecular breeding market share. Major players in the molecular breeding market report include Illumina Inc., LGC Limited, Eurofins Scientific SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc, DanBred P/S, LemnaTec GmbH.

Molecular Breeding Market Segments

• By Process: QTL Mapping, Marker-Assisted Selection, Marker-Assisted Backcrossing, Genomic Selection, Other Process

• By Marker Type: Single Sequence Repeats (SSR), Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP), Other Marker Type

• By Application: Crop Breeding, Livestock Breeding

• By Geography: The global molecular breeding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Molecular breeding is a technique to identify and select desired genetic traits in organisms, by identification of specific genes or markers that are linked to the desired traits, which can be used to track those traits through generations of breeding.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Molecular Breeding Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

