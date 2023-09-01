Global Medical Suction Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Medical Suction Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Suction Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical suction devices market size is predicted to reach $1.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth in the medical suction devices market industry is due to the growing number of surgical procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical suction devices market share. Major players in the medical suction devices market analysis include Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Precision Medical Inc., Drive Medical, Medicop, ATMOS MedizinTechnik, ZOLL Medical Corporation.

Medical Suction Devices Market Segments

• By Type: AC-Powered Devices, Battery-Powered Devices, Dual-Powered Devices, Manually Operated Devices

• By Portability: Hand Handled Devices, Wall Mounted Devices

• By Application: Airway Clearing, Research and Diagnostics, Surgical, Other Applications

• By End-User: Homecare Setting, Hospitals, Clinics

• By Geography: The global medical suction devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical suction devices refer to devices that are required in medical settings to remove substances such as liquids and gases from a patient's body cavity. These devices are used to remove materials that are infectious or fluids from a patient's wounds or respiratory system respectively.

