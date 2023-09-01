Single-cell Analysis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Single Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Single-cell Analysis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the single-cell analysis market. As per TBRC’s single-cell analysis market forecast, the single-cell analysis market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.62 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.4% through the forecast period.

The growing focus on personalized medicine across the globe is contributing to the growth of the single-cell analysis market. North America is expected to hold the largest single-cell analysis market share. Major single-cell analysis market leaders include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10X Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Novogene Corporation, Agilent Technologies.

Trending Single-cell Analysis Market Trend

Companies in the single-cell analysis market are focusing on technological advancements to deliver intact and viable single cells. With the help of technological advancements, companies in the market are maintaining sample integrity through shipping, storage, and processing, increasing the recovery rates of delicate cells, and also eliminating the need for specialized instruments.

Single-cell Analysis Market Segments

1) By Product: Consumables, Instruments

2) By Workflow: Single-cell Isolation And Library Preparation, Downstream Analysis, Data Analysis

3) By Technique: Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microscopy, Mass Spectrometry, Other Techniques

4) By Application: Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell, Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, In-vitro fertilization, Other Applications

5) By End User: Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Single-cell analysis is the study of transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, cell interactions, and metabolomics at the level of a single cell. It helps in standardizing and automating the workflows with information useful in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer. The single-cell analysis is engaged in conducting research and experimental development in single-cell analysis.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

