NZ Police and RSIPF deliver 5 Step Mindset training programme in Western Province

New Zealand Police attached to the Solomon Islands Police Support Programme continue to deliver the five Step Mindset training programme for the Royal Solomon Island Police Force.

New Zealand Police working alongside National Crime Prevention department staff, Learning, and Development staff from the RSIPF deliver the training to assist the RSIPF to be the best that they can be – every day.

Last week NZ Police staff and RSIPF travelled to Western province and delivered this valuable training along with Family Violence Training to the RSIPF staff in Gizo and Seghe.

Seghe participants group photo

NZ Police team leader Inspector Warwick McKee says, “Our NZ Police team is committed to mentoring and assisting the RSIPF to develop their people so they are in the best position they can be to deliver the service the communities within the Solomon Islands deserve.

Delivering the 5-step mindset training across all the Provinces in the Solomon Islands will benefit the RSIPF and in turn the communities and people they serve. A focus of the training is on Crime Prevention and reducing harm and victimisation in the Community.

The RSIPF are passionate and eager to learn. At this time, the Mindset training has been delivered to over a quarter of all the RSIPF staff. The goal is to ensure all of the RSIPF, including all ranks, receive this valuable training.”

Western Province Provincial Police Commander Mathias Lenialu says, “This training is exciting for our organisation and our people. We want the RSIPF to be leaders across the pacific in crime prevention and service delivery to our communities. This training is vital for the Police in Western Province to understand how they contribute to our organisation and challenges them to have the best frame of mind every day when they come to work.”

It is really good to see the training being delivered across the Provinces especially to RSIPF staff in locations like Seghe that are more isolated and remote.”

The training is continuing to be delivered in the coming months to RSIPF staff across the Solomon Islands.

The program will be conducted in Malaita and Central province through September and October and Makira Province in November.

