Stucco Market Size, Share, Trends And Industry Forecast For 2023-2032

Stucco Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The market size of global stucco market is expected to grow to $15.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Stucco Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the stucco market size is predicted to reach $15.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth in the stucco market is due to rapid growth of smart buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest stucco market share. Major players in the stucco market include Sika AG, Cemex, BASF SE, Omega Products International, Dryvit Systems Inc., Quikrete, STO Group.

Stucco Market Segments

• By Type: Traditional, Insulated

• By Base: Concrete, Masonry, Tile, Other Bases

• By Material: Cement, Aggregates, Admixture, Plasticizers, Reinforcement, Bonding Agent, Other Materials

• By Application: Residential, Non Residential

• By Geography: The global stucco market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The stucco is used as a decorative coating for walls and ceilings, as well as exterior walls. It is a building material composed of aggregates, a binder, and water. Stucco is applied in a liquid state and solidifies to a solid once dry. It is tough, long lasting, and fireproof. It is utilized in architecture as a decorative coating for walls and ceilings, as external walls, and as a sculptural and aesthetic material.



