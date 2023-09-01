Global Shale Gas Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Shale Gas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Shale Gas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the shale gas market. As per TBRC’s shale gas market forecast, the shale gas market size is predicted to reach a value of $126.98 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.0% through the forecast period.

The rapid pace of advancements in shale gas exploration and drilling technologies is boosting production volumes and reducing production costs and thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest shale gas market share. Major shale gas market leaders include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corporation, Antero Resources, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Baker Hughes Incorporation.

Trending Shale Gas Market Trend

Modular production systems in the gas industry are becoming popular as it's cost-effective, can extract gas within a short period and profitable than conventional methods. A modular system is an integrated field facility with prefabricated equipment, piping, instrumentation and others installed between the well and the pipeline for gas processing applications. This system helps in shortening the project timeline, providing cost-effective fabrication, better quality and improved safety.

Shale Gas Market Segments

1) By Technology: Exploration & Drilling, Fracturing Fluid

2) By Application: Power Generation, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Transportation

Shale gas is a natural gas trapped within the shales. Shales are fine-grained sedimentary rocks. Shale gases are used for generating electricity and domestic heating and cooking.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

