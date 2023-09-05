Italy Probiotics Market estimated to surpass US$ 555 million by 2028 driven by growing health awareness
The Italy probiotics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.10% to reach a market size of US$555.188 million in 2028.
The Italy probiotics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.10% to reach a market size of US$555.188 million in 2028 from an initial value of US$419.1442 million in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Italy probiotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$555.188 million by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the Italy probiotics market market growth are the urge to improve the digestive system, boost the immune system, improve overall gut health, and prevention from diseases. Also, an increase in demand for livestock and poultry products in Italy is expected to drive the Italy probiotics market.
Gut and heart health, consumer awareness, changes in dietary patterns, increase in fermented foods demand are some of the drivers for Italy's probiotics market.
Various developments and government initiatives are driving the Italy probiotics market. For instance, in February 2021, Perrigo and Probi signed an agreement to launch digestive and immune health probiotics in Europe. In October 2020, CSL Centro Sperimentale del Latte launched Florganic Probiotics in Italy which offers Lactobacillus strains to improve respiratory, oral, and skin health.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/italy-probiotics-market
The market is segmented into bacteria and yeast based on the ingredients. Probiotics consist of bacteria like Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, and Streptococcus Thermophilus. These bacteria help in digestion and nutrient absorption. These bacteria can be beneficial for the gut and overall health. Probiotics consist of yeast like Saccharomyces Boulardii, and others. Yeast provides support to gut health, boosts the immune system, and prevents diarrhea.
The Italy probiotics market is divided into liquid and dry depending on the form. Liquid probiotics are in the form of solutions containing live probiotic bacteria or yeast. They have a much faster action. Dry probiotics come in solid forms like capsules, tablets, and powders. They are less prone to contamination as compared to liquid ones.
The market is segmented into functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed based on the application. Probiotics are used in fermented foods and beverages to enhance health benefits. For diet supplements, probiotics come in capsules, tablets, and powders. They are used in animal feed to support the health of livestock and pets.
The market is segmented into human and animal based on the end-user. Probiotics are given to both humans and animals to provide them with health benefits. In humans, it provides improved digestive health, improved immune function, and better nutrients. In animals, it provides good digestion, gut health, and enhanced performance.
The research study includes coverage of Yakult Italy, Danone, Nestle Italiana SPA, PROBI, PEPSICO, Probiotical S.p.A, CSL Centro Sperimentale del Latte, Biofarma Group, and SynBalance among other significant players in the Italy probiotics market.
The analytical report segments the Italy probiotics market on the following basis:
• By Ingredient
o Bacteria
• Lactobacilli
• Bifidobacterium
• Streptococcus thermophilus
o Yeast
• Saccharomyces boulardii
• Others
• By Form
o Liquid
o Dry
• By Application
o Functional Food and Beverages
o Dietary Supplements
o Animal Feed
• By End-User
o Human
o Animal
Companies Profiled:
• Yakult Italy
• Danone
• Nestle Italiana SPA
• PROBI
• PEPSICO
• Probiotical S.p.A
• CSL Centro Sperimentale del Latte
• Biofarma Group
• SynBalance
Explore More Reports:
• Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplement-market
• Probiotics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/probiotics-market
• OTC Probiotics Supplement Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/otc-probiotics-supplement-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn