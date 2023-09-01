Vehicle Whiplash Protection System Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Vehicle Whiplash Protection System Market by Type and by Vehicle : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With rising number of accidents in recent years due to on road vehicles, the automakers are targeting more on enhancing the safety level in the vehicles. The vehicle whiplash protection system is one of the vital safety features for passengers in vehicle. The vehicle whiplash protection system provides protection against automotive whiplash injuries in case of accidents. Moreover, the vehicle whiplash protection system consists of energy-absorbing backrest and seat cushions to protect the passenger’s neck. The system is designed to protect passenger against rear impact where the angle and speed of the collision and the nature of the colliding vehicle all have an influence.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

•In addition to health risks, there are a wide range of potential supply chain impacts that is anticipated to hamper the automotive and automotive component industry with rising spread of novel coronavirus.

•The accelerated spread of virus across the world has led to long closure of manufacturing facilities.

•Besides, export-oriented vehicle whiplash protection system industries would face the challenge of diverted supply chain as OEMs are preferring local suppliers.

•Additionally, decreased demand due to economic slowdown is further anticipated to hamper the vehicle whiplash protection system market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The stringent government norms and rising vehicle standards to reduce the fatality rate caused by accidents is propelling the market of vehicle whiplash protection system. Besides, the rising number of vehicles and increasing adoption of whiplash protection system in vehicles is driving the market. Additionally, technological development in vehicle whiplash protection system is proliferating the market. However, higher installation cost of vehicle whiplash protection system is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness of consumers towards safety in vehicle has led to rise in demand for vehicle whiplash protection system.

The vehicle whiplash protection system market trends are as follows:

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The concern for increasing vehicle safety has speeded up in recent years. The increasing sales of vehicles has necessitated the safety programs such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to make the rating criteria more stringent. In 2009, the Euro NCAP included Whiplash testing of front seats in the rating. The results are shown as part of Adult Occupant Protection. In 2014, the whiplash assessment was extended to include rear seating positions, where the 4 points were redistributed to 3 points for front seats and 1 point for rear seats.

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬

Vehicle whiplash protection system is a safety component installed in a vehicle to reduce the risk of serious injury. Additionally, the rising consumer concerns to include vehicle whiplash protection system is increasing the sales of vehicle as consumer buying preference has shifted towards procuring safer vehicles. Owing to the consumer preference the automotive OEMs are increasingly integrating vehicle whiplash protection system in the vehicle. In 2020, Mazda CX-30 scored 5 stars in ANCAP test with exceptional performance in whiplash test. Moreover, most of the cars designed are tested with the consideration of male test dummies. However, Volvo engineered vehicle whiplash protection system with consideration of women safety as well.

𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Lear Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch Continental AG, Grammer AG, Hyundai Mobis, Delphi Automotive, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Takata Corporation, Volvo

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Headrest, Backrest, Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 : Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

