State President hosts ceremony marking 78th anniversary of National Day

VIETNAM, September 1 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse hosted a ceremony in Hà Nội on Thursday marking the 78th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2,1945-2023).

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, scientists, intellectuals, businesspeople, young people, along with foreign diplomats and heads of international organisations in Hà Nội.

In his speech, the President noted that in August 1945, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh, millions of Vietnamese people rallied as one to carry out the General Uprising, overthrowing the yoke of feudal and colonial reigns and reclaiming leadership for the people.

“The victory of the 1945 August Revolution is one of the most glorious chapters in the history of Việt Nam. It underscores the remarkable strength of the great national unity, and ushered in a quantum leap for the Vietnamese nation - an era of national independence aligned with socialism. The people of Việt Nam were able to escape subjugation and retake mastery over their country and their own fate,” he said.

President Thưởng also recalled the day of September 2, 1945 when President Hồ Chí Minh solemnly read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Đình Square, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

President Hồ Chí Minh announced to the world that: “Việt Nam has the right to enjoy its freedom and independence, and it has, in fact, become a free and independent country. The entire people of Việt Nam are determined to mobilise all their physical and mental strength, to sacrifice their lives and properties to safeguard the said freedom and independence.”

According to President Thưởng, since the Revolutionary Autumn of 1945, in the spirit of “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom,” the Vietnamese nation fought valiantly through countless arduous wars, with millions of this land’s outstanding individuals having laid down their lives for national liberation and unification, and for the building and protection of their Fatherland.

The leader stressed that upon the launch of Đổi Mới, with the goals of “wealthy people, a strong country of democracy, equality and civilisation,” the people of Việt Nam once again entered a fierce struggle to eradicate hunger, poverty, and outdatedness, and recorded historic accomplishments. Socio-political stability has been maintained. Defense and security have been firmly safeguarded. Social security has been ensured. People’s living standards have constantly improved.

From a country that has yet to make itself known on the global stage, Việt Nam has now established diplomatic ties with 192 countries, he said, adding that it has emerged as one of the most dynamic economies in the Asia-Pacific, and affirmed its role as an important part of numerous economic linkages, free trade agreements, and production chains in the region and the world.

“Việt Nam is indeed a country of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, and a beautiful, safe, friendly, and hospitable destination,” the President affirmed.

He emphasised that an invaluable asset and significant source of strength for Việt Nam to overcome all challenges and losses have long stemmed from the people’s patriotism, great national unity, unwavering resolve and bravery, relentless pursuit of self-reliance and resilience, and burning aspiration for independence, freedom, peace, and happiness.

Such noble values are tempered, preserved, and harnessed over the nation’s national construction and protection efforts spanning thousands of years, he continued.

“Việt Nam always strives to mobilise the strength of the entire nation, and perseveringly pursues the philosophy of national independence aligned with socialism that the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh, and the Vietnamese people have chosen,” he stated.

“Việt Nam is striving to fulfill the aspiration to become a developed, high-income country by 2045. To this end, we remain steadfast in promoting the holistic and comprehensive implementation of Đổi Mới and engaging in extensive and comprehensive international integration. Việt Nam also continues to improve as a socialist law-governed state and a socialist-oriented market economy.”

At the same time, the country is making efforts to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and preserve and build upon the invaluable legacies cultivated by generations of Vietnamese people, President Thưởng went on.

Throughout this process, the people have always been placed at the heart of Việt Nam’s endeavours, he said, noting they are the actor, the driver, and the consistent goal of all development policies.

President Thưởng also cited President Hồ Chí Minh’s saying that “Việt Nam is a component of the world and anything that happens in the world is truly relevant to Việt Nam.”

Following his teachings, over the past years, Việt Nam has always conducted a consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. Việt Nam is a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community for peace, stability, cooperation and development worldwide.

Việt Nam has successfully assumed numerous positions at multilateral forums, and joined hands in realising the goals of promoting development, protecting human rights, and contributing to the maintenance of global peace. Việt Nam’s efforts have earned the recognition and affection from international friends.

“The country’s various stages of development all bore witness to the warm sentiment, kind support, effective and substantive cooperation, and assistance in good faith by numerous friends around the world,” President Thưởng said.

“On the occasion of Việt Nam’s momentous celebration, on behalf of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, I would like to once again extend my sincere gratitude to friends, partners, and the progressive people worldwide for having stood with Vietnam and offered us your affection, trust, and invaluable support and friendship over the past 78 years.”

“You have indeed helped Việt Nam possess a grand fortune, potential, prestige and international profile as never before. This also serves as a strong foundation to further nurture this enduring bond of friendship and cooperation in the years to come,” he affirmed.

The leader pointed to a world of uncertainties and complexities, wherein countries are facing greater risks and challenges, saying global, traditional, and non-traditional security issues continue to evolve in a complicated manner, and threaten stability and sustainable development.

Conflicts and divisions are still occurring in many regions. Geo-political tensions continue to escalate. Multilateralism and international law are confronted with various challenges.

“For common peace and prosperity for all countries to be maintained, Việt Nam is of the view that, we need to stand united, bolster cooperation, uphold multilateralism, and observe the UN Charter and international law,” he suggested.

Việt Nam stands ready to serve as a bridge to facilitate cooperation and dialogue, reinforce multilateralism, and promote peaceful settlement of disputes based on the UN Charter and international law, he pledged.

Việt Nam shall always remain a close and loyal friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community, the President continued.

The leader expressed his hope that ambassadors, chargés d’affaires and chief representatives of international organisations will continue to represent good faith, sincerity, trust, and close bond, and make meaningful contributions to further enhancing the ties between Vietnam and other partners worldwide.

On behalf of the guests, Palestinian Ambassador to Việt Nam Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic corps, extended the best wishes to the Party and State leaders and the people of Việt Nam on this important event.

He expressed his impression of Việt Nam's comprehensive achievements in the recent past as the Vietnamese economy has maintained its growth momentum and has consistently been included in the list of countries with the highest growth rates in the region and the world by various economic, financial, and international ranking organisations.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognised Việt Nam as a bright spot in the "grey picture" of the global economy. The development achievements have also propelled Việt Nam to the 32nd position among the top 100 strong national brand values worldwide. In 2023, Việt Nam's "World Happiness Index" climbed 12 places in the United Nations rankings, he said.

The diplomat expressed his belief that the Government and people of Việt Nam would stay consistent and united, uphold the internal strength, and continue reaping new successes on the path of building a prosperous and progressive nation.

He thanked the Vietnamese Government and relevant agencies for accompanying and supporting diplomats in both their work and life.

The diplomats are always willing and determined to continue with their efforts to strengthen and expand further friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries and international organisations for a world of peace, equality, prosperity, cooperation and development, Salama said.

Participants at the event were later treated to outstanding music performances by Vietnamese artists, which praised President Hồ Chí Minh and introduced Việt Nam and its people. — VNS