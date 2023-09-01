Automotive Test Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The automotive test equipment market size is expected to grow to $19.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive test equipment market analysis and every facet of the automotive test equipment market research. As per TBRC’s automotive test equipment market forecast, the automotive test equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.26 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.5% through the forecast period.

Growth in the adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive test equipment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive test equipment market share. Major automotive test equipment market leaders include Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik, ABB Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, Actia S.A., Continental AG, Horiba Ltd., Softing AG, Teradyne Inc., Siemens AG, Denso Corporation, TÜV SÜD, PTM Electronics, DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH, Millbrook Proving Ground.

Trending Automotive Test Equipment Market Trend

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive test equipment market. Major companies operating in the automotive test equipment market are focused on strategic partnerships to develop innovative products and strengthen their market position. For instance, in September 2021, Rohde & Schwarz, a Germany-based electronics group collaborated with Vector Informatik, a Germany-based manufacturer of automotive electronics for development of hardware-in-the-loop validation of automotive radar sensors. This system involves the use of environment simulation and user interface for scenario configuration. This system can also effectively test advanced driverless assistance systems for autonomous driving functions of cars.

Automotive Test Equipment Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission Test system, Wheel Alignment Tester

2) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) assembly plant, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) R&D, technical center, Authorized Service Center

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles

Automotive test equipment puts the systems and components of the vehicle through a series of the real-world and virtual assessments to ensure its safety, efficiency, and reliability. Automotive testing is essential to test vehicles and comply with global safety regulations. Automotive test equipment uses various instruments to diagnose any potential problems in the vehicle, identify faults in the development phase of vehicles, and for ensuring that the vehicle's performance is as per the requirements of its manufacturer.

Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive test equipment market size, drivers and trends, automotive test equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and automotive test equipment market growth across geographies. The automotive test equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

