Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to Israel, Turkey

AUGUST 31, 2023

Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, will travel to Jerusalem and Ankara during the week of September 4-9.

In Jerusalem, she will meet with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for discussions on strategic stability, multilateral arms control, responsible uses of artificial intelligence and space security.

In Ankara, Assistant Secretary Stewart will meet with MFA and Ministry of National Defense officials on strategic stability, risk reduction, and current arms control and security matters.

