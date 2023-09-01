Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification Global Market Report 2023

The automotive testing, inspection and certification market size is expected to grow to $23.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive testing, inspection and certification market research. As per TBRC’s automotive testing, inspection and certification market forecast, the automotive testing, inspection and certification market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.23 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.8% through the forecast period.

An increase in automobile production is expected to propel the growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest automotive testing, inspection and certification market share. Major players in the automotive testing, inspection and certification market include SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC., Dekra SE, TUV SUD, Applus Services S.A., TUV Rheinland AG Group, Eurofins Scientific SE, MISTRAS Group Inc.

Trending Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Trend

Advancements in TIC such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) have emerged as the new trends gaining popularity in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, Other Services

2) By Sourcing Type: In-house, Outsourced

3) By Application: Electrical Systems and Components, Telematics, Interior and Exterior Materials and Components, Fluids and Lubricants, Vehicle Inspection Services, Homologation Testing, Other Applications

Automotive testing, inspection, and certification refer to certifying automotive vehicles and their components as per the requirements of regulatory and statutory standards that help to check whether vehicles meet customer expectations and various statutory standards. These services are used to ensure the automotive product complies with automotive safety and quality standards.

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive testing, inspection and certification market size, drivers and trends, automotive testing, inspection and certification market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and automotive testing, inspection and certification market growth across geographies. The automotive testing, inspection and certification market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

