Automotive Tire Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2023

The automotive tire market size is expected to grow to $176.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive tire market analysis and every facet of the automotive tire market research. As per TBRC’s automotive tire market forecast, the automotive tire market size is predicted to reach a value of $176.22 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.0% through the forecast period.

Increasing production of vehicles and the growing popularity of electric cars and pickup trucks and similar light commercial vehicles propels the market growth of the automotive tire market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive tire market share. Major players in the automotive tire market include Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Continental AG, Michelin, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Hankook and Company Co. Ltd., Pirelli, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd. S.p.A, Toyo Tire Corporation, MRF Limited, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., CEAT Limited, Nokian Tyres.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6527&type=smp

Trending Automotive Tire Market Trend

Automotive tire companies are focusing on developing airless tires for passenger and commercial vehicles. The zero-pressure tires ensure zero downtime and no loss of productivity for commercial vehicles and ensure greater auto safety and performance.

Automotive Tire Market Segments

1) By Rim Size: Less Than 15 Inches, 15 to 20 Inches, More Than 20 Inches

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

3) By Manufacturing: Radial Tire, Bias Tire

4) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By Season Type: Summer, Winter, All Seasons

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-tire-global-market-report

An automotive tire refers to an element consisting of a rubber ring around the rim of an automobile wheel. Automotive tires are used in automobiles to support the weight of the vehicle, absorb road shocks, transmit traction, torque, and braking forces to the road surface and maintain and change the direction of travel. Tires are mounted on rims and pressurized air is pumped into them.

Automotive Tire Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

