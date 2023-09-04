Courier, Express, and Parcel Market to surpass US$ 437 billion by 2028 driven by the emergence of E-commerce platforms
The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68%, reaching $734.054 billion in 2028 from $437.414 billion in 2021.
The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.68%, reaching US$734.054 billion in 2028 from US$437.414 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$437.414 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the courier, express and parcel market growth are the rapid growth in e-commerce platforms, growth of national and international trade, technological advancements, and the presence of tech-savvy customers. Reliability, cost-efficiency, tracking, flexibility, 24/7 support services, and timely delivery are some of the advantages of the courier, express, and parcel market.
Various developments and government initiatives are driving the market, for instance, JD.com is the second-largest e-commerce business in China. The company invested in a logistics network. The company has tested various drones, and vehicles to fulfill consumer demand for fast and timely delivery.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/courier-express-and-parcel-cep-market
The courier, express, and parcel market is segmented into B2B, B2C, and C2C based on the customer type. The global courier, express, and parcel market works on three models that are business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and consumer-to-consumer. They are based on either providing services directly to businesses or consumers.
The global courier, express, and parcel market is divided into medical supplies, household items, mail, luggage, and others depending on the items. The courier services is used to deliver medical supplies, and household items either to consumer or to businesses. Mail service is the system where messages are transmitted via the post office. Luggage can also be delivered via courier services.
The courier, express, and parcel market is segmented into domestic and international based on the destination. Domestic services refer to delivery within the country and international services refer to delivery outside the country.
The market is segmented into air, road, and sea transport based on the transport medium. There are various routes for delivery of goods, luggage, and mail. They can either be transported via airplanes, trucks, and ships.
The market is segmented into medical, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, food and beverages, and others based on the end users. E-commerce refers to buying and selling of goods and services over the internet. E-commerce sites use the courier service to deliver the products. Medical, food, and beverage industries also use courier services to deliver their products.
According to geographical segmentation, North America holds a significant market share. The growing technological advancements and digitization have increased e-commerce activities in the USA. The increase in e-commerce sales will help to improve delivery service and will have a positive impact on the courier, express, and parcel market in the USA. The presence of major courier, express, and parcel service providers such as FedEx, Aramex, and DHL is also a driving force for the courier, express, and parcel market in the USA.
The research study includes coverage of FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Singapore Post Limited, SG Holdings Co., Ltd., S.F. Express Co., Ltd., A-1 Express, Aramex International LLC, Allied Express Transport, Parcelforce Worldwide, DTDC Express Ltd., and One World Express Inc. Ltd. among other significant players in the global courier, express, and parcel market.
The analytical report segments the global courier, express, and parcel market on the following basis:
• By Customer Type
o B2B
o B2C
o C2C
• By Items
o Medical Supplies
o Household Items
o Mails
o Luggage
o Others
• By Destination
o Domestic
o International
• By Transport Medium
o Air Transport
o Road Transport
o Sea Transport
• By End User
o Medical & Healthcare
o Retail & E-Commerce
o Manufacturing
o Food & Beverages
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• FedEx Corporation
• United Parcel Service Inc
• Deutsche Post AG
• Singapore Post Limited
• SG Holdings Co., Ltd.
• S.F. Express Co., Ltd.
• A-1 Express
• Aramex International LLC
• Allied Express Transport
• Parcelforce Worldwide
• DTDC Express Ltd.
• One World Express Inc. Ltd.
Explore More Reports:
• Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/third-party-logistics-3pl-market
• Global Logistics Robots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-logistics-robots-market
• Logistics Automation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/logistics-automation-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn