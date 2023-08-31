Post-Analysis of the Malaysian State Election 2023: The Need for National Reconciliation

A deepening of ethnic and racial tensions has underscored the election outcomes in the Malaysian state elections. Major wins by parties across ideological lines suggests a correction must come, requiring leaders to bridge differences for the sake of avoiding further polarisation.

With the aftermath of the 15th State Election on 12 August 2023, Malaysia finds itself at a crossroads. Despite the enduring reign of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government under Anwar Ibrahim in historical strongholds, Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) intensified grasp on several key states underscores a polarized national sentiment. The diminished margins of victory for PH and the emergent dominance of PN are indicative of an electorate fragmented by evolving political loyalties and priorities. Considering this shifting landscape, there emerges an unmistakable need for national reconciliation. The current trajectory suggests that without a deliberate effort toward unity and understanding, Malaysia’s political future remains at risk of deepening divides.

PN, an alliance consisting of Parti Islam Se Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU), won a proud victory by securing 146 of the 245 contested seats in the State Legislative Assembly. This success was especially marked by the success of defending their political strongholds in the states of Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu, when they managed to capture more than 60 percent of the contested seats and an increase in the percentage of votes in the other three states.

Overall, PN appears to have conquered the electoral landscape after effectively reducing PH-BN’s vote majority in three key states. The coalition managed to break the two-thirds majority in Selangor and gain a foothold in Negeri Sembilan, not to mention sweeping all the seats in Terengganu.

DAP’s Overwhelming Victory and Its Implications:

The Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) staggering success in securing 45 out of the 46 seats it contested is emblematic of a significant shift in the Malaysian political landscape. Historically, DAP positioned itself as a bulwark against ethno-nationalism. Its advocacy for a secular Malaysia is born out of the nation’s colonial history and the subsequent challenges faced by the non-Malay, primarily Chinese, community in securing their economic and cultural position post-independence. The party’s electoral success in capturing 98 percent of the seats it contested is indicative of a growing sentiment among the urban and educated population – not just the Chinese – for a more inclusive, secular, and meritocratic Malaysia. However, this success also paints a target on its back. DAP’s rise can be perceived by Malay nationalists as a threat to their primacy in the socio-political hierarchy, a narrative often leveraged by parties seeking to bolster Malay rights and privileges.

PAS’s Election Victory: A Reflection of UMNO’s Decline and the Pursuit of Malay Guardianship

The Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) impressive accomplishment, securing 80 percent of their contested seats, amounting to 117 out of 245, deeply resonates with the core sentiments of the majority of Malaysian voters. The party’s emphasis on Islamic principles and governance transcends mere ideology; it’s firmly anchored in the socio-cultural essence of the Malay heartland. Historically, the Malay community, being the predominant group, has been accorded specific privileges embedded within the Malaysian constitution. PAS’s robust electoral showing underscores the Malay community’s fervent desire to not only preserve but potentially enhance these privileges amid looming threats of dilution.

At the heart of PAS’s success lies the declining narrative of the United Malaysia National Organisation (UMNO). For years, UMNO, a steadfast champion of Malay rights, since Malaysia’s independence in 1957, was perceived as the undisputed protector of the Malay community. Yet, its sheen has been marred in recent times. Its president, Zahid Hamidi, is embroiled in 47 corruption allegations resulting inUMNO’s once impeccable stature suffering significant setbacks. Viewed by many as increasingly corrupt and deviating from its primary mission of safeguarding Malay interests, the party’s credibility has eroded.

Against this backdrop, PAS, fortified by its unwavering commitment to Islamic tenets and Malay privileges, garnered mounting support. By advocating for an Islamic-centric governance model and persistently championing Malay interests, PAS emerged as a compelling alternative. This shift was exacerbated by the UMNO-DAP collaboration, which found little favor among traditional UMNO loyalists.

To sum up, PAS’s electoral prowess, while showcasing its inherent appeal, simultaneously highlights the vacuum created by UMNO’s diminishing influence, signifying the community’s ongoing quest for dependable champions of their rights and traditions.

Implications

The election success in six states of DAP and PAS highlights a growing dichotomy in Malaysian society. On the one hand, there is a push towards a more secular, inclusive Malaysia that acknowledges its diversity and aims to move beyond race-based politics. On the other, there is an attraction towards a more ethnocentric, religious-centric governance model that aims to preserve the rights and privileges of the Malay-Muslim majority.

This dichotomy is not merely political theater; it has real-world implications. If left unchecked, the polarisation could exacerbate racial and religious tensions, potentially undermining Malaysia’s carefully maintained socio-political balance. The key lies in dialogue and compromise. While both sides espouse seemingly different worldviews, the challenge for Malaysia’s political leadership is to find common ground and create policies that recognise these differences while forging a united path forward.

Ethnic Polarisation and Party Support

The results of the recent state election show a significant polarisation between ethnic groups. For instance, non-Malays support for PH-BN and Malays support PN demonstrates a stratification that needs to be corrected to maintain the identity of a united and pluralistic nation, including in the political arena. To fix the issue, PH-BN will need to strategise and regroup to rekindle Malay support, while PN will need to make efforts to appeal to the non-Malay community. For a harmonious political future, leaders and the public alike must prioritise inclusivity over narrow, divisive viewpoints.

The complexity of the election results shows the multi-faceted nature of the Malaysian political climate, where ethnic considerations, party ideologies, leadership personalities, and policy approaches are intermingled. It suggests a political landscape in transition, with shifting loyalties and emerging challenges that political leaders, scholars, and policymakers must navigate with nuanced understanding and strategic insight.

Should the current surge of Malay backing for PN persist and extend into the next General Election, UMNO might very well confront a pronounced setback. A considerable number of seats traditionally held by UMNO could potentially be usurped by PAS and BERSATU. Concurrently, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) may retain its position, there is an impending likelihood of diminished support.

In short, Malaysians now need a centralised and moderate political movement that can unite and reconcile the different realities at play. In the absence of such a unifying force, the country risks a deepening environment of political polarisation. This situation may have profound implications for the stability, unity, and future direction of Malaysian politics, underscoring the urgent need for dialogue, understanding, and cooperation across ideological lines. The recent election results, while reflecting existing political divisions, also serve as a call to action for political leaders to navigate these complexities with nuance, wisdom, and commitment to the broader national interest.

Mohd Amirul Asraf Bin Othman is a Ph.D. student in Political Science and International Relations at The Australian National University. His academic interests are diverse and encompass areas such as Middle East Security Studies, Regionalism, Terrorism, and Extremism, as well as the broader fields of Political Science and International Relations in the Middle East context.

