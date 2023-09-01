HI-EMA News Release: State of Hawaiʻi, Maui County Launch Disaster Relief Call Center to Assess and Coordinate Help for Those Affected by Maui Wildfires

HAWAI‘I AUGUST 2023 WILDFIRES JOINT INFORMATION CENTER

NEWS RELEASE

August 31, 2023

State of Hawaiʻi, Maui County Launch Disaster Relief Call Center to Assess and Coordinate Help for Those Affected by Maui Wildfires

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaiʻi and Maui County have launched the Maui Disaster Support Call Center. The call center can be reached at 808-727-1550 and provides a central assistance hub for community members affected by the Maui wildfires.

By helping to connect people with direct assistance and with critical resources — endorsed by local and state government, non-profits, and voluntary agencies — the center aims to aid the community’s recovery journey with dignity and assurance.

The call center’s services will evolve with the changing needs of the community, offering real-time information on feeding operations, social services, state-run housing options and others. The information will be updated daily to reflect the current state of the recovery and available resources.

“The Maui Disaster Support Call Center will help coordinate the different threads of state and local assistance available to our kamaʻāina,” said James Barros, Administrator of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. “Simplifying access to these services ensures that survivors find solutions and a compassionate pathway to long-term recovery.”

Community members seeking direct assistance also are encouraged to contact:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency at 800-621-3362 for federal disaster assistance

The American Red Cross at 800 733-2767 for information about shelter, locating survivors, and other non-government support services

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health hotline for non-emergency medical and mental health needs for survivors, available at 833-833-3431 or 808-586-4468, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. HST.

As Hawaiʻi steps forward with a community-based, informed approach to disaster recovery, the state will continue to prioritize the resilience of West Maui. Survivors can contact the support line between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. HST daily at 808-727-1550.

Contact:

August 2023 Wildfires Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8955

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency

[email protected]