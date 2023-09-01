News Release – DOH warns public of urinary catheter, glucose monitors and supplies scam

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

Aug. 31, 2023

Department of Health warns public of urinary catheter, glucose monitors and supplies scam

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) advises the public to be aware of fraudulent claims for urinary catheters and/or glucose monitors and supplies. Red flags that could indicate a scam include:

You don’t recognize the ordering physician’s name nor have you been seen by the physician.

The ordering physician is located in another state.

You receive an Explanation of Benefits (“EOB”) or Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) with a large quantity of supplies you’ve never received.

You don’t have a medical condition that would require the supplies. For example: You don’t have diabetes, but you receive a billing statement showing charges for glucose monitors.

To report any suspicious healthcare billing activity, contact Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Hawai‘i at (808) 586-7281 or toll free at 1-800-296-9422. SMP Hawai‘i-trained volunteer counselors can also assist with non-health related scams by referring you to the appropriate agencies or resources.

