Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,801 in the last 365 days.

Labor Day weekend expected to see 420,000 vehicles on West Virginia Turnpike

Page Content


About 420,000 vehicles are expected to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend from Friday, September 1, 2023 to Monday, September 4, 2023.

“Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of summer travel for the West Virginia Turnpike and isn’t as big a weekend as July 4th weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

“We still plan for this as we do other holiday weekends and staff accordingly throughout our Toll Operations, Traffic Flaggers, Courtesy Patrol units & State Police Troop 7.”

Friday’s estimate is 140,000 vehicles, the highest estimation of the four days. 95,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the toll booths on Saturday and 75,000 vehicles on Sunday. On Labor Day, an estimated 110,000 vehicles are estimated to be on the West Virginia Turnpike.

“Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continuing into the early evening,” said Miller.


You just read:

Labor Day weekend expected to see 420,000 vehicles on West Virginia Turnpike

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more