Trade Network Announces Acquisition of Saginaw MI based Business Trade Exchange

Trade Network Inc. Michigan Barter Exchange

Trade Network, announces its acquisition of Business Trade Exchange (BTE), ushering in new opportunities for businesses across Michigan.

LANSING, MI , UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade Network Inc., a leading Michigan-based barter exchange, proudly announces its acquisition of Business Trade Exchange (BTE), headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan. This strategic move will usher in new opportunities for small businesses across Michigan to enhance their trading capabilities.

With its strong commitment towards exceptional client care and innovation, Trade Network is poised to infuse fresh vigor into BTE, enhancing its mission of fostering business growth through trade. The acquisition extends a warm invitation to local entrepreneurs and small businesses across Michigan to join forces and convert their unsold inventory, and excess capacity into real value.

The merger with BTE solidifies a vibrant community of over 1,000 member businesses, spanning throughout Michigan, encompassing key cities such as Grand Rapids, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Saginaw, and beyond. This dynamic ecosystem will flourish under the Trade Network umbrella, igniting a surge of trade possibilities for local businesses seeking to expand their networks and maximize their potential.

“We are thrilled to welcome BTE into the Trade Network family,” said Trade Network CEO, Evan Kay. “This acquisition will allow us to better serve our members and continue our mission of helping small businesses grow and prosper.”

Trade Network, established in 1991, has emerged as one of the nation's most dynamic independent barter exchanges. It provides a robust platform that connects businesses, enabling them to exchange goods and services in a seamless, organized, and mutually beneficial manner. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey, reinforcing its dedication to redefining the way small businesses collaborate and flourish.

With a legacy of over three decades, Trade Network has honed its expertise in catalyzing business growth through strategic trade. The integration of BTE underscores the company's steadfast commitment to fostering an environment of growth, innovation, and prosperity.

For more information about Trade Network Inc. and the acquisition of Business Trade Exchange, please visit www.tradenetwork.org or contact Evan Kay at barter@tradenetwork.org.