The Next Big Evolution in MOBA Shooters, Released Globally on September 3rd, by PLAYA3ULL GAMES

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLAYA3ULL GAMES, the innovative minds behind the latest gaming advancements, are proud to unveil NEXUS, a third-person Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) shooter set to redefine gaming standards. Built on the breath-taking Unreal Engine 5, NEXUS thrusts players into a futuristic arena where strategy, agility, and adaptability are key. But NEXUS is more than just a game; it's a revolution. By empowering players to craft weapons, abilities, and equipment, NEXUS ensures a truly unique gaming experience tailored to each individual's play style.





Unique Selling Points of NEXUS:

Blockchain Integration: Making waves in the industry, PLAYA3ULL GAMES harnesses the power of blockchain to store player skins, giving them genuine ownership and flexibility to trade or sell.

No Pay-to-Win Elements: PLAYA3ULL is passionate about fair play, ensuring NEXUS remains a skill-driven game without pay-to-win elements.

Tournaments & Rewards: Tournaments are coming soon and you get the chance to earn multiple types of currency, including the exclusive 3ULL coin.

PLAYA3ULL GAMES, pronounced as "Playable Games", is dedicated to blending traditional gaming with the latest technological advancements. Their commitment to player experience and fair gameplay makes them a company to watch in the coming years.

To get a firsthand experience of the action-packed world of NEXUS: https://youtu.be/7qg9G5svVIs

For further inquiries or exclusive interviews with the minds behind PLAYA3ULL GAMES, please contact amanda@playa3ull.games

About PLAYA3ULL GAMES

PLAYA3ULL GAMES, a forward-thinking gaming company, bridges the gap between thrilling gameplay and cutting-edge technology. Their dedication to innovation and player-first experiences positions them at the forefront of the gaming industry.

