Launch of the “Tais Timor” Permanent Exhibition promotes National Cultural Identity

Mon. 28 of August of 2023, 17:15h
On August 28th, 2023, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão officially launched the permanent exhibition “Tais Timor”, on display at the Secretariat of State for Art and Culture, under the theme “Expographic Tais, Traditional Textiles of Timor-Leste - Intangible Cultural Heritage”. 369977795_144644802025190_3985763314765791928_n

The Secretariat of State for Art and Culture organised the initiative with the support of UNESCO, UN Women, Timor AID and Alola Foundation to promote national cultural identity.

The Prime Minister emphasised that “the great challenge for the future is to convince young people of the need to continue to preserve, love and respect what has made us Timorese” and that “we must never forget our roots and origins”. 369803300_144644308691906_7154814428860231778_n

In his speech, the Secretary of State for Art and Culture, Jorge Soares Cristóvão, expressed the hope that “this exhibition will awaken in all of us the desire to preserve, protect and promote our valuable cultural heritage, especially ‘Tais’”, stressing the importance of “all of us having a sense of belonging to our culture, to confirm and defend our unique identity as a people, stemming from our traditions and culture”. 369247555_144645978691739_1345835735969012515_n

Members of the Government and representatives of the National Parliament, the Diplomatic Corps and national and international partners, as well as artisans, artists and other guests, attended the exhibition launch ceremony.

