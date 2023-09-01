TIGHITCO’s Overhaul Support Services (OSS) Division Awarded US Army Contract for UH60 Helicopter Main Rotor Spindles
We are honored to have been selected by the US Army to perform this important work.”CHARLESTON, SC, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO's Overhaul Support Services (OSS) division has been selected by the US Army Contracting Command - Redstone to perform an overhaul of UH60 Helicopter Main Rotor Spindles for US Army and foreign military operators. The three-year, Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract pursuant to FAR 52.216-22 was awarded on August 28, 2023, and has potential sales value in excess of $25 million.
— Shawn Hawks
Under the terms of the contract, OSS will provide all labor, materials, equipment, and facilities necessary to perform overhaul of the UH60 main rotor spindles. OSS will also provide support during the warranty period.
"We are honored to have been selected by the US Army to perform this important work," said TIGHITCO VP/GM Aerostructures, Shawn Hawks. "Our team at OSS is looking forward to supporting our DOD partner on this project and delivering high-quality results."
OSS has a long history of supporting the US Army, dating back to the early days of the company. In fact, TIGHITCO (formerly H.I. Thompson Company) was founded in 1944 to support the US Army's Air Service. TIGHITCO has been supporting the US Army ever since, and today the company is a leading provider of a wide range of products and services to the Army, including rotorcraft parts and services, aircraft ground support equipment, and more.
"We are proud of our long history of supporting the US Army and are committed to continuing that support for many years to come," said Hawks.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheetmetal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
