Citizenship Day and Naturalization Clinics will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, September 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 31, 2023

TPS renewal enters the final stretch of the renewal window, and free assistance in Montgomery County will be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 31, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Liana Montecinos, immigration attorney at Montecinos Immigration Law, Carola Cintrón Arroyo, immigration attorney at the Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington, and Pedro Rodríguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

In honor of Citizenship Day, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) will offer assistance with the naturalization application process throughout the Washington Metropolitan area. The D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center, Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School, Catholic Charities DC, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, the Office of Community Partnerships and the Asian Pacific Legal Resource Center will join forces to assist eligible U.S. permanent residents in their naturalization process. One of the four sessions will be hosted in Montgomery County at the Gaithersburg Library on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information about the naturalization clinics, click here.

To conclude the show, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders from El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua are in the final phase of the renewal process to extend their immigration status. Existing TPS beneficiaries have until Sept. 10 to submit their application to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). During the 60-day re-registration period, the Consulate of El Salvador based in Silver Spring will provide assistance at no cost. As we enter the last days of the renewal window, beneficiaries are invited to schedule an appointment by calling 1-888-301-1130.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.