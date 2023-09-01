Local Author Presents: "Simon Son Of Star" - A Tale of Courage and Liberation in Ancient Times

Simon Son Of Star

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover a courageous journey through history with the release of "Simon Son Of Star," now available for purchase at Barnes and Noble stores and on Amazon.com.

Dive into the enthralling narrative of "Simon Son Of Star," a historical novel that carries the unique perspective of being penned by a Texas-based author, Ronen Tregerman. A proud resident of the Lone Star state, Tregerman brings a spirit of tenacity and courage to this tale of ancient liberation and heroism. The new book is based on the screenplay written by Tregerman and Jack Snyder.

The long-anticipated release of "Simon Son Of Star" offers readers the opportunity to explore a world of bravery and freedom, resonating across time. Set against the backdrop of the Bar Kochva Revolt of 132-135 CE, this novel meticulously reconstructs the story of "Son Of Star," a determined warrior who arose among his people during a tumultuous era.

Ronen Tregerman, inspired by historical events, skillfully narrates the epic struggle of Bar Kochva as he emerges as a leader in a revolt against the mighty Roman Empire. With the Holy Land in sight, Bar Kochva becomes a symbol of hope, striving to liberate the land from the dominion of pagan deities and imperial oppression.

The essence of the narrative is beautifully captured in this reflection: "When one man raises his sword against the world's biggest empire in a quest against all odds to free his people, a battle that will be written on the pages of history rages on." This captivating saga transports readers across the millennia, immersing them in a world where the Israeli people clash with Roman legions, led by a steadfast hero pursuing freedom.

Tregerman's prose resonates with the unwavering spirit of an era defined by valor, fortitude, and transformation. Through the pages of "Simon Son Of Star," readers are drawn into a tale of struggles, victories, and sacrifices made by those who dared to stand firm against adversity.

Interestingly, the genesis of "Simon Son Of Star" can be traced back to a serendipitous encounter experienced by Ronen Tregerman. During a visit to a museum, Tregerman stumbled upon a two-thousand-year-old coin, which ignited a journey into the realms of ancient legends and hidden treasures. This literary work stands as a bridge connecting the echoes of bygone eras with contemporary consciousness.

Tregerman's collaboration with Jack Snyder in creating the screenplay has garnered acclaim, securing a coveted spot on the prestigious Coverfly Red List. The duo has received accolades, including the Award Winner at the OTB Only the Best Film Awards and the Script Summit Award.

Fans of "Simon Son Of Star" can look forward to more intriguing tales in the future, promising to unveil further mysteries and legends. Tregerman's storytelling intertwines fact and fiction, delivering a style that both informs and entertains.

"Simon Son Of Star" is now available for purchase. You can order the book from Barnes and Noble here or find the Kindle edition on Amazon.com at this link.

For additional details about "Simon Son Of Star," please visit https://www.simonsonofstar.com.

About Ronen Tregerman

Ronen Tregerman is a dedicated explorer of lost legends. His talent lies in weaving captivating narratives that seamlessly blend history and storytelling. Through works like "Simon Son Of Star," Tregerman invites readers to journey through time, experiencing the trials and triumphs of unforgettable characters.