Position Announcement: Executive Legislative Assistant to Representative Monica Stonier, Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus

Executive Legislative Assistant to Representative Monica Stonier, Washington State House of Representatives, Democratic Caucus

OPENS: August 31, 2023 CLOSES: September 11, 2023 REPORTS TO: Representative and Legislative Assistant Staff Director LOCATION: Thurston County – Olympia, Washington during session; Option of Olympia or District Office during interim. Telework options are available during interim. SALARY: $66,840.00 – $115,824.00. Individual salary is set using a formulaic approach based on education and paid work experience. Salary will not likely be at the top of the range.

About The House of Representatives:

The House of Representatives (House) comprises half of the Washington State Legislature and is made of 98 members, elected to serve two-year terms representing 49 legislative districts. The House employs 250 full-time year-round staff and 100 temporary session staff and interns. The Legislature meets annually beginning on the second Monday in January in the Capitol Building in Olympia. Regular legislative sessions take place January through March in even-numbered years and January through April in odd-numbered years. Special legislative sessions occur as needed.

Our workplace is on the beautiful Capitol Campus in Olympia. The 486-acre campus includes the Legislative Building and other historic structures, as well as popular parks and trails with views of Capitol Lake, Budd Inlet, and the Olympic Mountains.

The House of Representatives holds themselves to the Legislative Code of Conduct which expects the following:

We conduct ourselves with self-awareness, self-respect, and professionalism;

We treat others with respect, dignity, and civility, regardless of status or position; and

We refrain from engaging in hostile, intimidating, offensive, or unlawful activities or behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or bullying.

About The House Democratic Caucus:

The Washington State House Democratic Caucus (HDC) consists exclusively of the Democratic members of the Washington State House of Representatives. Our caucus staff team is comprised of administrative, policy and communications professionals supporting HDC members in their legislative activities. Policy analysts provide analysis, research and legislative strategy advising in their respective policy areas to all House Democrats. Communications specialists help members of the HDC communicate with their district, the media, interested parties and the general public about policies considered and passed by the Legislature. Legislative assistants staff and manage individual member offices. HDC caucus staff share a passion for public service, a commitment to addressing inequities in partnership with community, and for improving the way Washington delivers services to its residents.

We believe that honoring diversity, equity, and inclusion means that as an organization, and as individuals, we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe, and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures, and attributes, can Washington State House of Representatives employees achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

Position Profile:

Legislative Assistants support their assigned Representative in successfully fulfilling their duties by providing services in the areas of administration, office management, communication, research, bill tracking, and constituent correspondence. This is a full-time year-round position that is exempt from civil service laws.

This position provides support to the Office of the Majority Floor Leader and House floor activities during the legislative session. Frequent evening, weekend, and holiday work during session is expected.

How You’ll Be Expected to Contribute:

Manage daily operation of Olympia and/or district office.

Maintain office records in accordance with the Washington State Public Records Act.

Answer phone and act as first point of contact for all callers and visitors.

Manage the Representative’s calendar including complex scheduling assignments, individual appointments, group meetings, public events, and travel arrangements.

Track advancement of bills throughout drafting and legislative process to ensure that timelines and deadlines are met.

Draft responses on behalf of the Representative to emails, letters, and phone calls. Manage a high volume of constituent inquiries.

Facilitate communication between constituents and government agencies, assisting constituents in accessing services, and researching and solving complex problems.

Submit detailed and timely accounting reports for member travel and expense reimbursement.

The Successful Candidate Will Meet These Qualifications:

Two years of office management and administrative support experience, ideally in a fast-paced environment.

Demonstrated ability to independently manage multiple responsibilities at the same time under time constraints, exercising professional judgment and confidentiality.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with others.

Demonstrated ability of strong writing, editing, and oral communication skills, including standard formatting and protocol for professional correspondence.

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite and related software to include video conference technology.

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment that is inclusive and welcoming to all.

Additional Desirable Qualifications:

Knowledge of legislative process and state and local government structure, functions, and services.

Note: Diverse backgrounds in education and experience could be successful in this role and will be considered. Candidates with any combination of experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the work will be considered.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions:

This position requires an onsite/in-person presence during the legislative session and frequently requires more than 40 hours of work per week, which may include evening, weekends, and holidays during legislative sessions. Interim schedules allow for more flexibility. This position is currently approved for in-state telework during the interim with an expectation to have an onsite-in-person presence when requested.

Benefits:

Employee benefits include vacation and sick leave; granted leave, paid state holidays; health, life, and other optional insurance; retirement; social security; and military leave.

How to Apply:

Intrigued? If so, please submit the below items combined in one document:

(1) a letter of interest specifically addressing the qualifications;

(2) a current resume describing in detail your experience and education; and

(3) a minimum of three professional references with contact information (e.g., address, e-mail address, and telephone).

Send application materials and direct any questions to: jobs.hdc@leg.wa.gov. Applicant screening will begin immediately. Applications for this recruitment may be considered for other HDC vacancies.

The Washington State House of Representatives is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran, or military status, or use of a service animal. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993.