Captivating the Anime Sphere: Introducing 'Zera & The Thieves Of The Light' A New Comic Series Gaining Rave Reviews
A new dark fantasy-cyberpunk comic book series about a girl made of light in a world without a sun.
This cyberpunk space-opera propels you into a lavishly illustrated universe that pulsates with high voltage action, sparks of humor, and a magnetic cast of misfits who will invigorate your soul.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting its adventure back in 2018, Zera has seen a remarkable revival in 2023, all thanks to the efforts of an incredible group of creative minds. Guided by the vision of Raphael Arkera and overseen by Executive Producers Michael DePiro and Jamie Van Buren, this project has evolved over many years of careful nurturing. The combined storytelling talents of Raphael Arkera and Emma Burton, alongside the breathtaking artwork by Gabriele Barsotti, come together to make Zera a true masterpiece that stands out on its own.
— Todd Casey, a writer of (Star vs The Forces of Evil, Krampus)
The story of Zera takes place over 100 years after an event known as the Eclipse shrouded the world in an endless night, and in the world that came after, light crystals are more valuable than diamonds or gold. Able to grant power to those who use them, gangs of fearless light hunters are tempted into the wastelands in search of them.
It is here that a group of scavengers discovers Zera, a girl made of pure light locked away in an abandoned lab. Together, they will journey into the monster-filled wastes, pursued by raiders, dangerous bounty hunters and an all-powerful entity, all while on a quest to bring back light to their world.
This project is a love letter to anime classics with drawing inspiration from Akira, Ghost in the Shell and Angel’s Egg.
Celebrating a big moment, the First Official issue has hit Kickstarter. As excitement brews for the upcoming second issue, the Zera creative team is working hard on getting the word out about their Kickstarter campaign. This push is crucial in moving the project ahead. To keep up with all the action, dive into the updates and get a feel for this incredible journey by visiting their dedicated Kickstarter Page. Don't miss out—experience Zera & The Thieves of the Light today!
Michael DePiro
Zera and The City Of Endless Night, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
ZERA Announcement Video