Healthy Horizons Ranks No. 3419 on the 2023 Inc. 5000
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 146% Percent, Healthy Horizons Ranks No. 3419 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed that Health Horizons ranks No. 3419 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Healthy Horizons is honored to be included in the 2023 Inc. 5000. Our exponential growth has enabled us to serve more than two million employees in 125 cities as many parents embark on their breastfeeding and chestfeeding journeys,” says Cassi Janakos, COO and Co-Founder of Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services. “We’re confident that the recognition that comes from Inc. 5000 will increase our exposure even further and allow us to help more parents. Enabling us to offer corporate lactation programs including inclusive and inviting lactation rooms, new parent gifts, milk cooling and shipping, parenting education, and board-certified expert lactation consulting to more hybrid and in-person workplaces across North America.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Says Healthy Horizons’ Janakos, “We’re serious about our commitment to supporting mothers and parents as they return to work and ensuring proper care and privacy. As we continue to grow our impressive corporate client list, we’ll be able to support even more families with the workplace and new parent benefits they deserve.”
About Healthy Horizons
Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA, Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services is a first-to-market, industry leader supporting companies in the creation of new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The Healthy Horizons client list features forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations including Ford Motor Company, PayPal, Amgen, and other Fortune 100 companies, as well as mid-sized companies and startups across the U.S. and Canada. With lactation rooms in more than 125 North American cities, Healthy Horizons has positively impacted more than 2 million employees, women, parents, and children over their 30 years in business. A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Jankos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congression for making a significant impact on the health of our infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Susan Gerson
Healthy Horizons
+1 646-715-2676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok