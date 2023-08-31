MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, August 21, 2023, to Monday, August 28, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 21, 2023, through Monday, August 28, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 95 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 21, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Second Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Dujuan Latief Crockett, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 23-137-327

A BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of 16th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-137-678

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-137-965

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Davonne Tobias Grandy, of Chesapeake, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-138-198

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-138-264

A Taurus Millennium G2 PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Central Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Delonte Anthony Phillips of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felony, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Probation Violation (Warrant), Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-138-349

An Iver Johnson Target Sealed 8 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Rodney McCray, Jr., of no fixed address, for Fraud, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Parole Violation, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-138-397

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Bernard Allen, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 23-138-415

A Taurus TX .22 caliber handgun and a Masterpiece Arms Defender Series Grim Reaper 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Hasan Abdul-Hakimali Payne, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-138-433

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Rashad Kyle, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-138-531

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Ibrahim Dairou Dairou-Ngankou, of Rockville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Credit Card Fraud, Theft First Degree. CCN: 23-138-714

A Winchester .177 caliber BB gun air rifle was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Jasper Brock, of Southwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Fugitive from Justice, and Victim Sustained Serious Bodily Injury. CCN: 23-138-754

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kadaysha Linette Williams, of no fixed address, for Destruction of Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-138-767

A Ruger Strum 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Reno Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-138-769

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of South Dakota Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery while Armed. CCN: 23-138-782

A CZ 2075 Rami 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Victor Butler, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute while Armed, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-138-796

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Otis Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-138-885

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Armontae Harris, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-138-902

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Tenth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-138-911

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Hanna Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-138-975

A Smith & Wesson SD40ve .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-138-986

A Sig Sauer P-250 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Lester Rayfield Keys, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Driving under the Influence, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol while Armed. CCN: 23-138-999

A Canik TP-9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Newton Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Torrey Allen Burns, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-139-016

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jerome Gary Thomas, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun. CCN: 23-139-151

Thursday, August 24, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and an Umarex Legends Makarov Ultra BB gun were recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Miracle D. Perkins, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-139-193

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Franklin Antoine Dorn, of Northwest, D.C., for Murder I. CCN: 23-128-173

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of E Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Brandon Benjamin, of Northeast, D.C., for Destruction of Property, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-139-400

A Rock Island Armory 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus revolver were recovered in the 400 block of Kennedy Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kortez Anderson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-139-492

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-139-504

A BB gun was recovered in the 900 block of Fifth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-139-536

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Hadi Abdol Karim, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-139-660

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-139-685

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Pierce Tyree Bell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 23-139-688

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun, a Jericho 941 H-3 9mm caliber handgun, and a Les Baer Custom 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Jerome Kenneth Clairborne, of Waldorf, MD, and 31-year-old Daron Timothy McAllister, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-139-695

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 .380 caliber handgun and a Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5000 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Derrick Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-139-724

Friday, August 25, 2023

A Harrington & Richardson 732 .60 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-139-878

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-140-039

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Kevin Antoine Dozier, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-048

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 400 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-140-136

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-150

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of third Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-140-152

A Century Arms Drako PAP-M92PV 7.62 caliber rifle, a .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 24-year-old Jacquan Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-193

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 were recovered in the intersection of Atlantic Street and First Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-140-217

A Smith & Wesson M&P 40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-140-223

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Noel Carter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-255

A Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2200 block of 12th Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old T’Nijay Beal, of Northeast, D.C., and a 20-year-old Khaleel Fields, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-285

A Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 caliber rifle, a Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Jeffery Antonio Queen, of Northeast, D.C., 22-year-old Christian James, of Forestville, MD, and 21-year-old Jawun Parker, of Forestville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fugitive from Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-288

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-140-311

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jaden Christopher Quintanar, of Oceanside, CA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-140-324

Saturday, August 26, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Swann Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Rasheed Jenkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-140-367

Two Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-140-396

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Gault Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Wayne Lorenzo Givens, of Northeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Asia Sade Kiah, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Inure a Person while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-140-461

A Taurus G3C 9mm handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Green Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: a 33-year-old Jamal Antwon Holder, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-688

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Raymond Lee Savage, of Newport News, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-140-759

A FNH FN-509 9mm handgun was recovered in the intersection of 13th Place and Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Dalonte Joel Harrison, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-760

A Ruger .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 200 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-140-836

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-838

Sunday, August 27, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-140-859

Two Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns were recovered in the Unit block of R Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Ronnell Terrance Dennis, of Northwest, D.C., 23-year-old Kazon Cassion, of Northwest, D.C., and 30-year-old Pres Braddy, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation, Reckless Driving, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-140-914

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Marcus Edward Rollocks, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-140-971

A Diamondback DB-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Independence Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 23-140-987

A Rossi Amadeo .33 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Alphonso C. Alphonso Perry, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-141-141

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-141-156

A Jennings J-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-141-176

A Daisy Powerline .177 caliber BB rifle was recovered in the intersection of O Street and New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-141-245

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of B street, Southeast. CCN: 23-141-276

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street and V Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-141-290

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jamare Maurice Armstrong, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-141-291

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-141-302

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-141-321

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 53rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-141-414

A Smith & Wesson 659 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Clinton Thomas, of Bladensburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-141-438

Monday, August 28, 2023

A Glock .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Kane Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Melvyn Hart, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-141-878

A Kimber Micro .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kha’ronn Jormond Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Contempt of CPO/TPO. CCN: 23-141-919

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Brandon Tatum, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-141-991

A Ruger SR9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-142-069

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###