Del Rio Port of Entry CBP officers intercept 13,440 rounds of ammunition

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry intercepted a total of 13,440 rounds of ammunition during Southbound Operations. 

“Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This interception is just one example of the crucial work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”

A total of 13,440 rounds of unreported ammunition seized by CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on the evening of Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Del Rio International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a white 1992 Ford cargo van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination.  Upon physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, a total of 13,440 rounds of ammunition of various calibers were discovered in ammunition boxes that were hidden within trashcans. 

The ammunition was seized by CBP OFO officers. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

