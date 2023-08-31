7 Gen Skate Festival is Coming to the PNE Forum in Vancouver, Nov 11-12

7 Gen is an Evolving Blend of Skateboarding, Indigenous Culture, and Community Events.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Generations Skateboard Society proudly announces that 7 Gen Skate Festival is scheduled for November 11-12, 2023, at the iconic PNE Forum in Vancouver. A full weekend of skateboarding, contests, community involvement, and indigenous events, the 7 Gen Skate Festival promises an exciting two-day celebration of skateboarding. Follow @7genskate or sign-up at 7genskate.com to be entered in weekly draws for free tickets!

The PNE Forum provides a sprawling indoor space for skateboarding. Plus, Vancouver and the PNE have a rich history with skateboarding events, like the Slam City Jam and the Vans Park Series. This year, the festival aims to welcome 5,000-6,000 skaters and fans and bring people together to continue to grow 7 Gen as an annual event and gathering.

7 Gen is dedicated to an all-inclusive skateboarding event that welcomes everyone, and is committed to the representation of indigenous peoples as our spiritual and territorial hosts. The event’s name is inspired by the philosophy of considering the impact on seven future generations and by the seven traditional laws of the Kwantlen First Nation.

2023 Event Highlights Include:

Pro Invitational : An all-star roster of both Canadian and international skaters.

: An all-star roster of both Canadian and international skaters. Open Contests: A platform for all skaters, including best trick battles, and bonus events.

A platform for all skaters, including best trick battles, and bonus events. After-Party: A live concert, party and skate session.



The weekend event also features a Marketplace, showcasing skateboarding, indigenous and local vendors, Community Activities, featuring skateboarding, art and workshops, and Indigenous-Led Events, including opening/closing ceremonies, blessings, and performances.

Generations Skateboard Society acknowledges the unceded territories of the Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Peoples on which we operate. 7 Gen Skate Festival is made possible thanks to support by the Province of British Columbia.

Companies, organizations, and community groups are warmly invited to reach out and explore ways that they can be involved. The PNE Forum provides a massive indoor space in a central location, and 7 Gen is looking for partners to be a part of this year’s event.

Generations Skateboard Society, the driving force behind the festival, is a registered non-profit organization in B.C. Headed by an enthusiastic board that includes Jay Balmer (creative director, former producer of Slam City Jam), Renee Renee (emcee, actor, artist), Brenda Knights (Indigenous Capacity Builder), Kevin Harris (Canada's First Pro Skater, Powell and Bones Brigade Member), with many other passionate individuals.

For inquiries related to media, sponsorship, partnerships, events, and for brainstorming collaborations, please get in touch!

