Dr. Larry E. Banta Launches Inspiring Book: "Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting"
'Help for the Hurting Child' Offers Practical Strategies and Spiritual Guidance to Support Children in Need of Alternative Home PlacementsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Larry E. Banta releases his groundbreaking book, “Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting”. With a focus on providing practical tools, deep insights, and spiritual guidance, Banta's book offers invaluable support to caregivers responsible for nurturing children in alternative home placements.
The central theme of “Help for the Hurting Child” revolves around the fusion of Christian principles and therapeutic parenting techniques. Banta addresses the unique challenges faced by hurting children who find themselves in alternative home placements due to a wide range of circumstances. From trauma and loss to abandonment and abuse, these children require special care and attention in order to heal and thrive
The book provides practical strategies, real-life case studies, and examples of successful approaches that guide caregivers in their day-to-day interactions. Banta's expertise shines through as he shares his profound understanding of the connection between faith, love, and healing. By integrating Christian principles into therapeutic parenting techniques, caregivers can create an environment that nurtures the mind, body, and soul of the hurting child.
Furthermore, “Help for the Hurting Child” resonates strongly with the scriptural commandment to care for widows and orphans, as mentioned in James 1:27 of the Bible. Banta's book serves as a beacon, fulfilling this divine directive by providing concrete guidance and support to caregivers who are on the front lines of helping hurting children.
Dr. Larry E. Banta MD, a psychiatrist based in Boise, Idaho, has established himself as a trailblazer in Christian therapeutic parenting, specializing in providing empathetic care for displaced and traumatized children. With a remarkable career spanning multiple countries, Dr. Banta brings a unique perspective and invaluable experience to alternative home placements. By integrating spirituality into his therapeutic parenting techniques, he provides holistic care to children in alternative home placements, addressing both their emotional and spiritual well-being.
For those seeking guidance and insights into helping children navigate emotional challenges, “Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting” is the essential resource to foster healing and growth.
Test copies are available at Reilly's Church Supply & Gift Boutique, located at 1000 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705, United States. They can be reached online through https://www.facebook.com/reillyschurchsupply/. Similarly, test copies of the said book are also available at Bent Corners Used Books, 3343 N at Five Mile Rd, Boise ID Five Mile @ Ustick, In The Albertsons Center. More information can be found on their website, https://www.bentcornersbooks.com/.
Additionally, Banta’s other book, “Help for the Hurting Family: Building Strong Families in a Chaotic World”, is at both of these locations. Don't miss the opportunity to grab a copy today!
