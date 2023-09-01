GuardRailz Earns Certification from PRIVO, an FTC-Approved COPPA Safe Harbor, Brings Privacy Safe AI to Schools
GuardRailz proudly announces its achievement of the esteemed certification from PRIVO a leading FTC-approved COPPA Safe Harbor.MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking a groundbreaking step in AI-driven education, GuardRailz proudly announces its achievement of the esteemed certification from PRIVO a leading FTC-approved COPPA Safe Harbor. As the first dedicated AI platform to obtain this accolade, GuardRailz has crafted a platform meticulously designed for K-12 and higher education, ensuring a safe and dynamic AI learning experience for students, educators, and content creators.
"GuardRailz has gone to great lengths to ensure that it is handling child privacy compliantly and is meeting the highest standards to deliver an age-appropriate safe environment for kids. We are delighted to have GuardRailz in our COPPA Safe Harbor program and look forward to continuing to build on the good work as they develop their experiences for children,” emphasized Claire Quinn, Chief Privacy Officer, PRIVO.
Reflecting on the mission behind the platform, Brian Jagger, Founder of GuardRailz, stated, "As a parent, uncle, and technologist, I felt a profound duty to ensure that every student benefits from safe and impactful access to the latest AI technology. GuardRailz.com is the embodiment of that vision, making AI education both accessible and secure.”
**About COPPA**
The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) is a cornerstone in protecting the privacy rights of children under 13. Instituted in 1998, it underwent significant amendments in July 2013 and is rigorously enforced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The essence of COPPA is to empower parents with control over the digital information collected from their children.
Achieving PRIVO’s COPPA Safe Harbor Seal indicates that GuardRailz consents to PRIVO's oversight and consumer dispute resolution process. This showcases GuardRailz's rigorous adherence to standards fostering privacy safe online interactions between online platforms and children under 13. The program encompasses in-depth assessments, continuous monitoring, and ongoing consulting.
**About PRIVO**
PRIVO is a leading authority in children's online privacy, minors’ digital identity and consent management. PRIVO's signature Kids Privacy Assured program aids companies in navigating the online privacy landscape from COPPA, GDPR to the Children Codes. Additionally, PRIVO’s specialized suite of cloud-based solutions including age verification, youth registration, and parental consent, enable companies to seamlessly engage with - or block access to - minors. PRIVO has been an FTC-approved COPPA Safe Harbor since 2004, trusted by leading and well-known family brands. https://www.privo.com/
**About GuardRailz**
GuardRailz, headquartered in Meridian, ID, stands at the vanguard of revolutionizing AI-driven education. With a firm commitment to safety and innovation, the platform uniquely integrates multiple Large Language Models (LLMs) to ensure a protective and interactive AI experience tailored for the modern student, whether they are in K-12 schools, higher education, or embarking on lifelong learning journeys. Beyond just an educational tool, GuardRailz empowers educators by offering functionalities to craft lesson plan bots, while also granting educational content creators a platform to bring their materials to the forefront. Founded by Brian Jagger, who brings a combination of parental insight, technological prowess, and a passion for education, GuardRailz aspires to be the nexus where technology meets education, ensuring that learning is both impactful and secure in the digital age. Explore the platform further at (https://www.GuardRailz.com).
