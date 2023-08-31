Manchin Announces More Than $14.8 Million for 13 West Virginia Rural Development Projects

August 31, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $14,860,642 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for thirteen projects, which will build economic prosperity across West Virginia. The funding will support a variety of local businesses and community initiatives.

“Investing in our communities means long-term economic development that creates and supports good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $14.8 million in these thirteen critical projects across our great state, which include purchasing new mining equipment in Hico and new stave production equipment in Calvin, extending water service in southern West Virginia, renovating several residential and commercial buildings throughout the state and much more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that ensure rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”

Individual awards listed below: