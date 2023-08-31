Manchin Announces More Than $14.8 Million for 13 West Virginia Rural Development Projects
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $14,860,642 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for thirteen projects, which will build economic prosperity across West Virginia. The funding will support a variety of local businesses and community initiatives.
“Investing in our communities means long-term economic development that creates and supports good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $14.8 million in these thirteen critical projects across our great state, which include purchasing new mining equipment in Hico and new stave production equipment in Calvin, extending water service in southern West Virginia, renovating several residential and commercial buildings throughout the state and much more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that ensure rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $5,000,000 (Loan Guarantee) – Gainwell Engineering
- This funding will be used to purchase equipment and make facility updates for operations in Hico. The business will be creating 18 jobs and saving 22.
- $4,344,000 (Loan Guarantee) – Appalachian Stave West Virginia
- This funding will be used to purchase equipment and support the capital needs of Appalachian Stave West Virginia, which is based in Calvin and manufactures wood staves used for the production of oak barrels.
- $3,803,000 (Loan), $996,000 (Grant) – Red Sulphur Public Service District
- This funding will extend the Red Sulphur Public Service District's waterline to over 80 new customers on Adair, Little Rich Creek and Pinhook Roads.
- $250,000 (Loan Guarantee) – Deer Forest Apartments
- This funding will be used to assist in the rehabilitation of Deer Forest Apartments, a multi-family housing complex in Gassaway.
- $99,000 (Grant) – Bluefield Economic Development Authority (EDA)
- This funding will be used to purchase two food-truck trailers.
- $99,000 (Grant) – West Virginia Hive Network
- This funding will be used to renovate space to create retail and incubation locations for entrepreneurs.
- $50,000 (Grant) – Seed Sower
- This funding will be used to purchase a multi-passenger vehicle to transport clients to and from appointments. Seed Sower Inc. operates a substance use disorder treatment center that serves the city of Montgomery in Fayette County.
- $50,000 (Grant) – Town of Alderson
- This funding will help finance a dump truck to perform tasks assigned to the municipal street department as well as the town's water and sewer utilities.
- $50,000 (Grant) – City of Smithers
- This funding will be used to complete renovations to a building being used for a new business startup.
- $39,821 (Grant) – Panucci Orthodontics
- This funding will be used to help purchase and install a 42-kilowatt (kW) solar array for Panucci Orthodontics, which runs its office in Monroe County. This project annually will save $4,771 and replace 52,378 kWh, which is enough energy to power four homes.
- $33,000 (Grant) – Princeton Economic Development Authority (EDA)
- This funding will create a business-mapping dashboard with information on current businesses and available storefronts. The project will map approximately 1,200 locations.
- $26,900 (Grant) – City of Glenville
- This funding will purchase a law enforcement cruiser for the city to expand its fleet of vehicles to accommodate three full-time police officers.
- $19,921 (Grant) – Belle Vue Dairy
- This funding will be used to purchase and install a 19.71-kilowatt (kW) solar array for Belle Vue Dairy, located in Monroe County. This project will realize $5,502 per year in savings and will generate 23,553 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power two homes.
