Manchin Announces $1.2 Million for Four West Virginia Research Projects

August 31, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,224,680 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for four West Virginia research projects. The funding will support critical research into artificial intelligence and machine learning, recruitment and retention strategies for engineering students and fluid mechanics.

“I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting these important research initiatives that will advance our understanding and application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in our daily lives, as well as fluid mechanics,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will also be used to improve strategies for recruiting more West Virginians to the engineering field. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: