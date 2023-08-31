Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Idalia Deaths

August 31, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

There is one death attributed to Hurricane Idalia confirmed by the MEC from Alachua County.

Additional updates will be provided daily as needed.

