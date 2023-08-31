MetaWealth Launches $100,000 Giveaway to Make Real Estate Investing More Accessible
The fractionalized real estate platform incentivizes first-time property buyers by matching purchases towards their latest residential assets.
Real estate has always been a cornerstone of wealth, yet for many, it's been out of reach. We're using fractionalization to level the playing field.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move designed to democratize real estate investment, fractional real estate investing platform MetaWealth launched a $100,000 giveaway for its investors who buy a piece of the Cosmopolis and New Confort City residential property package in Bucharest. This initiative is a continuation of MetaWealth’s mission to help people build a better financial future for themselves.
MetaWealth’s giveaway is a compelling incentive for newcomers to the real estate investment market. Any first-time investor who puts down $100 towards the Cosmopolis and New Confort City package will be sent an extra $100 gift in their MetaWealth account. The Cosmopolis and New Confort City package, which was evaluated by Colliers International, consists of 36 new apartments, with an estimated 5-year ROI of 75.35%, and will have rent distributed to its investors monthly.
This real estate package is one of several opportunities currently available on the MetaWealth app and is best suited for those seeking a balance of rental income and appreciation. On August 15th, the app also launched the Pajurei 3 Residence, a luxury apartment pre-construction project with an estimated profit on exit of 43.6% in 2 years.
"Our $100,000 giveaway is not just a promotional tactic; it's a mission statement," said Michael Topolinski, Co-founder and Chairman of MetaWealth. "Real estate has always been a cornerstone of wealth, yet for many, it's been out of reach. We're using fractionalization technology to level the playing field."
MetaWealth has a track record of delivering results. Their first offering in Bucharest has already distributed $42,868 in rental income within just four months. MetaWealth is being enjoyed by 7200+ users across 18 different countries in the EMEA region.
MetaWealth has also taken significant strategic steps to become the leading tokenization real estate investing platform globally. It has recently taken Deloitte, one of the world's largest firms globally, as its strategic advisor, to guide MetaWealth on legal, expansion, tax, and regulatory matters across EMEA regions. Additionally, the platform is expanding opportunities for 2023 to include assets throughout European markets including Malaga (Spain).
About MetaWealth
MetaWealth is a wealth generation platform that is democratizing real estate investing for everyone, connecting real estate vendors with buyers, and bringing the professional real estate investing experience to all people regardless of background. The MetaWealth app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows users to invest in fractions of real estate assets conveniently and obtain profit from recurring rental income and asset appreciation.
The MetaWealth team consists of 20+ highly skilled engineers, real estate experts, and business personnel, besides the core team of co-founders and advisors.
