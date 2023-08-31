Submit Release
River erosion repairs scheduled to begin Sept. 11 west of Cody

A $1.77 million erosion repair project to stabilize areas damaged during 2022 flooding near US14/16/20 is scheduled to begin Sept. 11 west of Cody.

Oftedal Construction Co., of Casper is the prime contractor.  Contract completion date is Oct. 31.

The project consists of placement of about 3,700 cubic yards of machine-placed rock riprap at two locations along the North Fork of the Shoshone River between Yellowstone Park and Cody, 12.2 miles and 21.9 miles, respectively, east of the East Gate of Yellowstone National Park.

The contractor's work schedule calls for completion of work at milepost 12.2 by about Oct. 9, with work scheduled to begin at milepost 12.2 on Oct. 5. All work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.

"This project will repair riverbank erosion from June 2022 flooding," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Motorists should expect one-way traffic with traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at each location during project work, with flaggers controlling traffic movements during the day and traffic signals controlling traffic at night." 

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220, or by email.

