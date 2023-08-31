Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board Of Directors

TEXAS, August 31 - August 31, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Gary Gibson and reappointed Kristi Koncaba and Ron Simmons to the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors for terms set to expire on July 1, 2029. Simmons will continue to serve as the Chairman. The Texas Mutual Insurance Company provides a stable and competitive source of workers' compensation insurance for Texas employers, acts as an insurer of last resort, and helps prevent on-the-job injuries and illnesses and minimize their consequences.

Gary Gibson of Houston is the chief financial officer of Star Furniture Company, a position he has held since 1994. He is a member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Executive Committee and the Executive Committee of the Texas Business Leadership Council, member and former chair of the Chapelwood United Methodist Church Board of Stewards, and member of the Park 10 Association Board of Directors. He is former chairman of the Texas Association of Business Board and former member of the Texas Retailers Association Executive Committee and has served on several other private company and nonprofit boards. Additionally, he is a former board member, finance committee member, and audit committee member for The University of Texas Medical Branch. Gibson received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Sam Houston State University.

Kristi Koncaba of Friendswood is managing partner of TB Capital Group, LLC, and serves as secretary and operations chair of the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors. Previously, she served as president, chief operating officer, and board member of Texan Bank, and the executive vice president, chief operating officer, secretary, board member, and co-founder of Friendswood Capital Corporation. She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Certification Institute, HR Houston, Texas Bay Area SHRM, and Financial Women in Texas. Additionally, she is a board member of the South Belt-Ellington Chamber of Commerce and the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, board member and former chairman of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Stewart Security Capital Corporation Advisory Board. Koncaba received a Bachelor of Science in American Jurisprudence and a Master of Arts in Human Resources Management from the University of Houston – Clear Lake.

Ron Simmons of Lewisville has served as chair of the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors since 2019. Additionally, he is former founder and chairman of the Retirement Advisors of America and a former state representative for Texas House District 65. He is a former board member of the American Legislative Exchange Council and has served on the Education Commission of the States. He is also the former vice chairman of the Autism Society of America. Simmons received a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Dallas Baptist University.