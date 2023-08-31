Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,849 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- InvestmentPitch Media and Foremost Lithium Resource

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by InvestmentPitch Media and Foremost Lithium Resource (CSE:FAT) (OTCQB:FRRSF) (FSE:F0R0) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Foremost Lithium and its Pending Acquisition of the Pegmatite-Hosting Lac Simard South Property within Sayona Mining’s Abitibi Hub of Lithium Projects in Quebec” issued August 31, 2023, over GlobeNewswire.


Primary Logo

You just read:

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- InvestmentPitch Media and Foremost Lithium Resource

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more