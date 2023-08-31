Church of the Highlands Expands Presence with Inaugural Alabaster Campus Opening

Church of the Highlands launches its Alabaster Campus, a debt-free facility aimed at fostering spiritual connection and community engagement in Alabaster.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Church of the Highlands marked a historic moment with the unveiling of its newest campus in Alabaster. Founded in 2001 by Pastor Chris Hodges, Church of the Highlands has grown into a beacon of faith, community, and service. The eagerly awaited Alabaster Campus witnessed its inaugural worship services this past Sunday.

The Church of the Highlands' Alabaster Campus is a testament to the commitment of both the congregation and the local community. For 8 years, the Alabaster congregation has gathered at Thompson Middle School.

“We love being in the Alabaster community,” Hodges said. “Because of the generosity of the amazing people at Church of the Highlands, we now have a permanent place to worship and serve the community.”

The state-of-the-art campus, an impressive endeavor, was realized without resorting to loans or debt, in harmony with the church's steadfast financial principles.

The grand opening took place on Sunday, August 27th, with worship services at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. The Alabaster Campus is located at 8495 Highway 119, a central hub for the community.

To commemorate the opening, the campus was inaugurated on Saturday, August 26th with a prayer session at 9 a.m., followed by an open house for members at 10 a.m. Church of the Highlands also marked the launch in the community with an outreach initiative, distributing food and providing lunch to families in need.

Church of the Highlands boasts a vibrant presence, congregating weekly across 24 locations in Alabama and two in Georgia. The Alabaster Campus stands as a testament to the church's ongoing dedication to helping people grow in their faith by knowing God, finding freedom, discovering their purpose and making a difference.

You can learn more about Church of the Highlands and Pastor Chris Hodges at https://www.churchofthehighlands.com.

About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.

About Pastor Chris Hodges:

Pastor Chris Hodges, best known as the founding and senior pastor of Church of the Highlands, a life-giving church with multiple campuses across Alabama and Georgia. He also is passionate about launching and equipping other local churches through his co-founding of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and founding of GrowLeader, a coaching network that trains and equips pastors and churches globally.

Pastor Chris is also Chancellor Highlands College, a ministry training school committed to launching students into full-time ministry careers. Chris is a devoted family man, happily married to Tammy and proud father of five adult children in Birmingham, Alabama.