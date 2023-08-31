President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for South Carolina

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of South Carolina to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Idalia beginning Aug. 29, 2023, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the storm on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, protect property and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of catastrophe in the designated areas.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the effects of the storm. Emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program will be provided at 75% federal funding to Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

Emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding to Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties.

Brian F. Schiller has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.