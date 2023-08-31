Preservation Teams Show How to Salvage Family Treasures

FEMA “Save Your Family’s Treasures” preservation teams will continue their local demonstrations on how to safely handle and salvage your damaged items, using techniques taught by Heritage Emergency National Task Force conservation experts.

Preservation specialists are sharing ways on how to salvage storm-damaged family photos, artwork, textiles, media and other family treasures at the following dates and locations:

Disaster Recovery Centers

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, at Cabot Town Hall, 3085 Main St., Cabot, VT 05647

Other Support Locations

Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction, VT 05452:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 31 through Sept. 1; and

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 2 and 3

FEMA and the Smithsonian Institution co-sponsor the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, a partnership of 62 national service organizations and federal agencies, to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies.

If you cannot attend the demonstrations, guidance and resources are available online at Save Your Family Treasures | FEMA.gov.