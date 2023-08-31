No Label Brewing Raises Over $4,000 For Maui Wildfire Relief

Cask Branding, No Label owners - Garrett Hart & Tom Paynter, GM - Randy Rodrguez, Brewer - Ryan Traylor - present a check to Maui Cheers to beers for Maui Katy Community Coming Together For Maui

The greater Houston area gathered together at a local brewery in Katy, Texas and raised over $4,000 to help those impacted by Maui wildfires.