No Label Brewing Raises Over $4,000 For Maui Wildfire Relief
Cask Branding, No Label owners - Garrett Hart & Tom Paynter, GM - Randy Rodrguez, Brewer - Ryan Traylor - present a check to Maui
The greater Houston area gathered together at a local brewery in Katy, Texas and raised over $4,000 to help those impacted by Maui wildfires.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, August 23rd, No Label Brewing, a cornerstone of Katy, Texas, united the community in an extraordinary show of support for the victims of the Maui wildfires, raising a commendable $4,017 for The Legacy Of Aloha Foundation.
With the mellifluous beats provided by the immensely talented DJ SEEK, the evening resonated with community spirit. In an effort to amplify the outreach, attendees had the opportunity to purchase special Limited Edition Maui Merchandise, ensuring that 100% of the profits were channeled directly to Maui Wildfire Relief. The culinary flavor of the evening was enhanced by the mouth-watering offerings from TX BIRRIA BOYZ.
Highlighting the event was the debut of Aloha Hefe, No Label's imaginative twist on El Hefe, infused with the flavors of Pina Colada. The brewery pledged every cent from the sales of this exclusive brew to support Maui Wildfire Relief.
Moreover, a generous 25% of all beer-to-go sales were dedicated to this noble cause.
No Label Brewing Co. wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Cask Branding for their immediate and generous support in catalyzing this relief initiative. For those who couldn't be there but are eager to contribute, direct donations can be made to the Legacy of Aloha.
About No Label Brewing Co.:
As a beacon of Katy's community for the last 13 years, No Label Brewing Co. takes pride not just in its internationally acclaimed brews but also in its role as a catalyst for unity and goodwill. With accolades that span 20 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, 4 New York International Beer Competition medals, and many more, their recent accolade of Don Jalapeño winning Gold at the US Open underscores their distinguished brewing legacy.
