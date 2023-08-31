Apical Consulting Inc Introduces AmazonTM Private Label Service, a Straightforward Path to E-commerce Triumph
UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apical Consulting Inc., founded by Kodi Brown and previously known as Apical Social, is revolutionizing the e-commerce industry by offering the one true 'Done-For-You' private label service for Amazon FBA. With experience spanning over 5 years and 250 million in e-commerce sales on Amazon, Apical Consulting has launched an innovative Amazon Private Label service that alleviates the complexities of starting an Amazon Store and propels e-commerce businesses to new heights.
Having initially gained success in social media by amassing millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube, Apical Consulting Inc. has evolved and now specializes in Amazon e-commerce, providing stellar support and expertise to hundreds of clients. The unique features of Apical's Done-For-You model ensure that clients receive only trademarks and branded, highly profitable e-commerce brands, with no dropshipping or wholesale involvement.
Apical Consulting's Amazon Private Label success has been exemplified by its impressive achievements in recent years, boasting 20 clients with over 10,000 dollars gross monthly revenue and servicing over 300 clients in the past 5 years. With 30 years of combined experience among the executive team in the Amazon FBA private label, Apical's expert supporting staff have been instrumental in delivering exceptional results for their clients in a competitive industry.
Kodi Brown, founder of Apical Consulting Inc, proudly shares his thoughts on his new service: "Our innovative and unique service offering brings a breath of fresh air to the e-commerce industry. With Apical's 'Done For You' Amazon Private Label solution, clients can now effectively harness the power and growth potential of Amazon without fear. We provide personalized, all-inclusive packages that transform the private label process and redefine success in e-commerce."
Apical Consulting's clients also rave about the unparalleled support provided by the company, emphasizing the value of their expertise and assistance in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of e-com and Amazon FBA.
Apical Consulting Inc offers a 'Done-For-You' service that aims to help Amazon Private Label businesses. Those interested in learning more about this service can schedule a call with Apical Consulting Inc at +1-805-441-4127 to discover how it could benefit their business and improve their performance in the highly competitive digital landscape of Amazon e-commerce.
